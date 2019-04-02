Strome scored twice and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Strome ended March with only a helper in his last seven games, but got April off to a hot start with the three-point night. He's up to 54 points (19 goals, 35 helpers) in 75 games between the Blackhawks and the Coyotes this season. He's picked up 16 of those points with a man advantage.