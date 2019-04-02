Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Wrangles trio of points
Strome scored twice and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
Strome ended March with only a helper in his last seven games, but got April off to a hot start with the three-point night. He's up to 54 points (19 goals, 35 helpers) in 75 games between the Blackhawks and the Coyotes this season. He's picked up 16 of those points with a man advantage.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Posts helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Productive in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Nets 17th goal•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Continues to thrive with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Hot streak continues•
-
Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Collects three assists in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...