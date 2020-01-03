Gustafsson recorded an assist in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.

Gustafsson has six points in his last 10 games, looking much more like the 60-point breakout star from last year than his cold start to 2019-20. The Swede is at 17 points, 72 shots on goal and 54 hits through 41 contests. Fantasy owners should still be cautious with the 27-year-old.