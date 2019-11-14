Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Breaks point drought with tally
Gustafsson scored a goal, went plus-2 and delivered four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Gustafsson had gone 11 games without a point, and had even served as a healthy scratch once in that span. The Swedish defenseman still has only a goal and four helpers in 17 appearances this season, making a repeat of last year's 60-point performance highly unlikely.
