Gustafsson scored a goal, went plus-2 and delivered four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Gustafsson had gone 11 games without a point, and had even served as a healthy scratch once in that span. The Swedish defenseman still has only a goal and four helpers in 17 appearances this season, making a repeat of last year's 60-point performance highly unlikely.

