Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Climbing out of offensive doldrums
Gustafsson scored a goal on two shots and had three blocks in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Carolina.
Gustafsson got the Blackhawks on the board in the third period with his third goal of the season, all of which have come over the last four games. The 27-year-old broke through last year with 17 goals and 60 points in 79 games, but slumped out of the gate this season with just four points in his first 16 contests. His current goal-scoring run might indicate he's finally turning the corner offensively.
