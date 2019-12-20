Gustafsson scored on the power-play and had three shots Thursday in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg.

Gustafsson provided the Blackhawks with some insurance midway through the third period when his power-play goal gave Chicago a 3-1 lead. It was his fourth goal of the season but first since Nov. 19, a stretch of 14 games without one. Gustafsson exploded for 17 goals and 60 points in 2018-19, but hasn't yet been able to replicate that magic. He has 14 points in 35 games so far.