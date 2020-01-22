Gustafsson picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Both helpers came in the third period, and the first one was on the power play. Gustafsson has produced three straight multi-point outings -- he has a goal and five helpers in that span. The Swede is up to 24 points, 83 shots on goal, 69 hits and 43 blocked shots in 50 games.