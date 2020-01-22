Play

Gustafsson picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Both helpers came in the third period, and the first one was on the power play. Gustafsson has produced three straight multi-point outings -- he has a goal and five helpers in that span. The Swede is up to 24 points, 83 shots on goal, 69 hits and 43 blocked shots in 50 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories