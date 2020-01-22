Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Dishes two assists
Gustafsson picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
Both helpers came in the third period, and the first one was on the power play. Gustafsson has produced three straight multi-point outings -- he has a goal and five helpers in that span. The Swede is up to 24 points, 83 shots on goal, 69 hits and 43 blocked shots in 50 games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Picks up assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Adds helper Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Scores with man advantage•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Registers assist•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Contributes power-play goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.