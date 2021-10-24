Gustafsson cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols Sunday and was on the ice for morning skate ahead of the game against Detroit, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Given his attendance at the morning game-day session, expect Gustafsson to assume his regular third-pairing role versus the visiting Red Wings. Forward Ryan Carpenter also cleared the protocols, while Patrick Kane entered them Sunday and will be held out.
