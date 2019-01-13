Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Extends point streak to eight games
Gustafsson dished out a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.
Gustafsson has racked up 11 assists during his eight-game point streak, giving him 21 helpers and 29 assists during his breakout campaign. The 26-year-old Swede is averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game and owns an important role on Chicago's top power-play unit.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Reaches six-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Power-play quarterback•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Has points in four straight•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Back in action•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Out again•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Feeling ill•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...