Gustafsson dished out a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.

Gustafsson has racked up 11 assists during his eight-game point streak, giving him 21 helpers and 29 assists during his breakout campaign. The 26-year-old Swede is averaging over 22 minutes of ice time per game and owns an important role on Chicago's top power-play unit.