Gustafsson won't play in Tuesday's road game versus the Jets due to an illness, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Gustafsson was heating up with three goals and five points in the last seven games. The Blackhawks host the Penguins on Wednesday, so Gustafsson is in danger of missing two straight if he can't shake the sickness. His absence will allow Jan Rutta to enter the lineup.