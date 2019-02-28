Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Four straight multi-point games
Gustafsson notched another pair of assists, one on the power-play, in a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.
Gustafsson has nine assists in his last four games, with four of them coming on the man advantage. The 26-year-old has emerged as a valuable blueliner, with 47 points in 62 games, including 18 points on the power play. The one knock on his stat line is a minus-13 rating.
