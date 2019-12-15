Gustafsson supplied an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Gustafsson had the secondary helper on Brandon Saad's opening goal 19 seconds into the middle frame. The Swedish defenseman has recorded assists in consecutive games, and he now has 12 points through 32 outings this season. Gustafsson has added 44 hits, 55 shots and 19 PIM.