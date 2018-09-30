Gustafsson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 preseason win over the Blue Jackets.

Injuries to Connor Murphy (back) and Gustav Forsling (wrist) have cleared the way for Gustafsson to not only break camp with the Hawks, but likely handle a top-four role, at least at the outset of the season. The 26-year-old did score 16 points in 35 games for Chicago in 2017-18, so he does have some fantasy upside if he gets consistent ice time.