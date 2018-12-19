Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Has points in four straight
Gustafsson scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Predators.
The power-play marker was Gustafsson's seventh goal of the season which represents a career-high, and he now sits at 16 points through 33 games. With a point in four straight games, Gustafsson has been a bright spot for Chicago who won for just the second game in its last 12 tries. Gustav Forsling also scored in the victory.
