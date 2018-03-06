Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Inks two-year extension
The Blackhawks signed Gustafsson to a two-year contract extension Tuesday.
Gustafsson has only drawn into 19 games with the Blackhawks this season, but he's been solid over that span, picking up one goal and five points while registering a minus-1 rating. The 25-year-old blueliner likely won't ever produce enough offense to be a viable option in most season-long fantasy formats, but he should be a reliable bottom-pairing option for Chicago over the next two seasons.
