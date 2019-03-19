Gustafsson netted a goal on seven shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Gustafsson also added three hits and three blocked shots in a well-rounded outing. The Swedish blueliner is up to 51 points in 69 games (14 goals, 37 assists), although the goal Monday was just his fourth point in eight games in March. He's been a revelation in the fantasy realm for those who can stomach his minus-11 rating.