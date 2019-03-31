Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Lights lamp Saturday
Gustafsson netted his 17th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Gustafsson finishes March with five goals and four helpers in 14 games, giving him 56 points from 75 appearances this season. It's an unexpected emergence for the 27-year-old blueliner. Gustafsson's added 92 hits, 108 blocked shots and 150 shots on goal to make him useful across most fantasy formats.
