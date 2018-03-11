Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Massive effort in loss
Gustafsson delivered a three-point effort in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Boston. He had a goal and added two assists.
It was a massive game for the otherwise unspectacular defender. Gustafsson is solid and relatively reliable, and that means little to no fantasy value.
