Gustafsson was not on the ice for warmups prior to Friday's game against the Predators, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Gustafsson participated in Friday's morning skate and did not appear to have an injury. The Swede has been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of Monday's deadline -- this is likely a precautionary move for asset management by the Blackhawks. Nick Seeler will enter the lineup on the third pairing.