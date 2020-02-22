Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Not playing Friday
Gustafsson was not on the ice for warmups prior to Friday's game against the Predators, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Gustafsson participated in Friday's morning skate and did not appear to have an injury. The Swede has been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of Monday's deadline -- this is likely a precautionary move for asset management by the Blackhawks. Nick Seeler will enter the lineup on the third pairing.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Posts 20th assist•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Offers helper•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Dishes two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Picks up assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Adds helper Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.