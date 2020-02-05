Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Offers helper
Gustafsson recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.
The Swede has found his scoring touch lately, with a goal and six helpers over his last five games. Gustafsson is at 25 points, 87 shots and 73 hits in 52 appearances this season. While he's way off of last year's 60-point pace, he could still cobble together a 40-point campaign in 2019-20 if he can sustain his recent success.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Dishes two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Picks up assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Adds helper Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Scores with man advantage•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Registers assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.