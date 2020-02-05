Gustafsson recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

The Swede has found his scoring touch lately, with a goal and six helpers over his last five games. Gustafsson is at 25 points, 87 shots and 73 hits in 52 appearances this season. While he's way off of last year's 60-point pace, he could still cobble together a 40-point campaign in 2019-20 if he can sustain his recent success.