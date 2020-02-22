Gustafsson (not injury related) won't make the trip to Dallas for Sunday's game against the Stars, which all but guarantees he'll be moved prior to Monday's trade deadline, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gustafsson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Blackhawks are on track to miss the playoffs for a third straight campaign, so the fact that they're trying to move him prior to Monday's deadline doesn't come as a surprise. The 27-year-old blueliner broke out to the tune of 60 points in 79 games last campaign, but he's been far less effective this year, having totaled just 26 points in 59 contests. Nonetheless, he'll likely have success if he's given the chance to quarterback a contender's second power-play unit.