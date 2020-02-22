Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: On trading block
Gustafsson (not injury related) won't make the trip to Dallas for Sunday's game against the Stars, which all but guarantees he'll be moved prior to Monday's trade deadline, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Gustafsson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Blackhawks are on track to miss the playoffs for a third straight campaign, so the fact that they're trying to move him prior to Monday's deadline doesn't come as a surprise. The 27-year-old blueliner broke out to the tune of 60 points in 79 games last campaign, but he's been far less effective this year, having totaled just 26 points in 59 contests. Nonetheless, he'll likely have success if he's given the chance to quarterback a contender's second power-play unit.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Not playing Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Posts 20th assist•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Offers helper•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Dishes two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Picks up assist in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.