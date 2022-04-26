Gustafsson scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Gustafsson opened the scoring just 1:44 into the contest. The 30-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since Jan. 28, slipping into a part-time role with just three assists in 19 games in that span. He's at 18 points, 78 shots on net, 45 hits, 53 blocked shots and 14 PIM through 58 appearances while mainly logging third-pairing minutes.