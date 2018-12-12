Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Out again
Gustafsson (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Penguins, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Gustafsson will miss a second consecutive contest due to an illness, but it isn't expected to hold him out long term. The Swedish blueliner will hope to recover in time for Friday's matchup with the Jets.
