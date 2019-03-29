Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Picks pair of apples
Gustafsson notched two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.
Gustafsson reached 55 points in 74 games, easily the best of his three campaigns with the Blackhawks. The Swedish blueliner also has 147 shots and 108 blocked shots in his breakout campaign.
