Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Picks up assist in win
Gustafsson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
The Swede now has a goal and two assists in his last four games. Gustafsson has compiled 18 points, 74 shots and 57 hits through 42 appearances this season. If he picks up the pace, a 40-point campaign is doable, but that's still far less than the breakout 60-point effort he had in 2018-19.
