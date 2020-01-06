Gustafsson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Swede now has a goal and two assists in his last four games. Gustafsson has compiled 18 points, 74 shots and 57 hits through 42 appearances this season. If he picks up the pace, a 40-point campaign is doable, but that's still far less than the breakout 60-point effort he had in 2018-19.