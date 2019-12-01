Gustafsson recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Gustafsson set up Patrick Kane for the tally in the third period. The Swedish defenseman is up to nine points (three on the power play) in 25 games this season. Gustafsson has added 38 shots on goal and 31 hits, but his offense is far shy of the 60-point campaign he assembled in 2018-19.