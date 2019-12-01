Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Picks up power-play assist
Gustafsson recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Gustafsson set up Patrick Kane for the tally in the third period. The Swedish defenseman is up to nine points (three on the power play) in 25 games this season. Gustafsson has added 38 shots on goal and 31 hits, but his offense is far shy of the 60-point campaign he assembled in 2018-19.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Climbing out of offensive doldrums•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Second goal in as many games•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Breaks point drought with tally•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Two assists in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Monster effort in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.