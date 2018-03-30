Gustafsson collected a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-3 rating through 21:31 of ice time (2:35 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg.

The 26-year-old blueliner is receiving an extended late-season look, and he's capitalized on the opportunity to the tune of three goals, seven assists, 29 shots and 21 blocked shots through his past 12 games. Gustafsson has a one-way contract kick in next year, so expect him to continue to see similar minutes over the final week of the season. He's averaged 19:04 per game with 2:20 on the power play during the noted 12-game stretch.