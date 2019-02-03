Gustafsson scored two goals -- including one on the power play -- in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

In his previous 13 games, Gustafsson had 13 assists, so the multi-goal game is a bit of a surprise. In fact, it was the first two-goal contest of his career. Through 50 games, the 26-year-old has 10 goals and 33 points while averaging roughly 22 minutes of ice time per game.