Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Posts 20th assist
Gustafsson produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Flames.
Gustafsson snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The Swede is at 26 points, 94 shots, 79 hits and 25 PIM through 57 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Offers helper•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Dishes two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Picks up assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Adds helper Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Scores with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.