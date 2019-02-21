Gustafsson recorded three assists with a plus-4 rating in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Red Wings on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has been playing really well lately, and now he has his first three-point night in almost a year. Since Dec. 27, Gustafsson has four goals and 23 points in 22 games and after Wednesday, his plus/minus during this stretch moved to a minus-2. Gustafsson has more points in the last 22 games than he posted in either of his first two seasons. Overall, he has 12 goals and 41 points in 58 games during 2018-19.