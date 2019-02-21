Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Posts three assists
Gustafsson recorded three assists with a plus-4 rating in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Red Wings on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old has been playing really well lately, and now he has his first three-point night in almost a year. Since Dec. 27, Gustafsson has four goals and 23 points in 22 games and after Wednesday, his plus/minus during this stretch moved to a minus-2. Gustafsson has more points in the last 22 games than he posted in either of his first two seasons. Overall, he has 12 goals and 41 points in 58 games during 2018-19.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Pockets two goals•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Extends point streak to eight games•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Reaches six-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Power-play quarterback•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Has points in four straight•
-
Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Back in action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...