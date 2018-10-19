Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Pots first goal of campaign
Gustafsson scored a goal while logging a team-high 23:04 of ice time in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.
Gustafsson has been impressive early on this season, notching four points in six games while posting a plus-3 rating. The Swedish blueliner's role with the Blackhawks appears to be steadily growing, so he's definitely worth a look in most fantasy formats.
