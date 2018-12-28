Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Power-play quarterback
Gustafsson recorded a pair of helpers in Chicago's 5-2 win over the Wild on Thursday.
The Blackhawks' defenseman logged a team-high 4:34 of power-play time in the win, and with his two assists, Gustaffson now has 20 points in 37 games this season. He logged the most minutes of any Chicago defender Thursday night, as the Swede has been a real bright spot in an otherwise tumultuous season for the Original Six franchise.
