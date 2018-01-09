The Blackhawks recalled Gustafsson from AHL Rockford on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gustafsson has played well in the minors this season, notching three goals and 17 points in 25 contests. The 2012 fourth-round pick's first opportunity to make his season debut with the Blackhawks will come Tuesday against the Senators.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories