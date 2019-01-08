Gustafsson dished out two assists in Monday's loss to the Flames.

Both of Gustafsson's helpers were on the second pass, but he now has an assist in six straight games with eight total in that span. The 26-year-old is on the verge of a breakout season with 17 points in the last 20 games, and his substantial power-play minutes will only aid the charge.

