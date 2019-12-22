Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Registers assist
Gustafsson picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.
Gustafsson found Kirby Dach for the game-tying goal at 11:50 of the third period, the second of four tallies for the Blackhawks in the final 20 minutes. The Swedish blueliner has points in five of his last six games, which has him at 15 points, 62 shots and 52 hits through 36 contests for the year.
