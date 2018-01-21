Gustafsson scored his first NHL goal and had an assist in Saturday's loss to the Islanders.

The Blakhawks got blown out by the Islanders in their own building, but Gustafsson stood out in a good way, firing four shots on goal and recording a plus-1 rating in 20:55 of ice time. The 25-year-old was recently called up from AHL Rockford and had been producing well in the minors (17 points in 25 games). He's seeing some power-play time right now and has offensive skills, so Gustafsson could be worth keeping an eye on if he sticks around.