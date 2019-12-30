Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Scores with man advantage
Gustafsson picked up a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Blue Jackets.
Gustaffson has scored only five times this season but twice he's tickled twine on Chicago power plays. Averaging over three minutes of power-play ice time per night, he has not been lacking for opportunities, yet Gustaffson only has 16 points through 39 games. He hasn't been the same player that we saw a year ago when Gustafsson finished with 60 points, 100 hits and 115 blocked shots.
