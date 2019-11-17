Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Second goal in as many games
Gustafsson scored a goal on two shots and had a pair of hits in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.
Gustafsson suddenly has goals in back-to-back games after being held without one in his first 16 outings. With just six points in 18 games this season, Gustafsson hasn't come close to replicating the production rate that allowed him to rack up a career-high 60 points a season ago. It's entirely possible his 2018-19 will ultimately prove to be an outlier, but he did have a combined 30 points in 76 games over his first two seasons. Even if he can settle in somewhere in between, that still makes him a useful fantasy commodity.
