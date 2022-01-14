Gustafsson logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Gustafsson set up Patrick Kane's equalizer on a third-period power play, and he also had a hand in Philipp Kurashev's game-winner in overtime. The 29-year-old Gustafsson had missed the last four games -- one as a healthy scratch and three while in the COVID-19 protocols. The Swedish blueliner is up to nine points, 37 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-2 rating in 31 outings, with Thursday being his second multi-point effort of the season.