Gustafsson picked up an assist while logging 22:08 of ice time in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Gustafsson has been red hot recently, notching three goals and four points in his last five appearances. The Swedish blueliner is currently skating on the Blackhawks' top power-play unit and averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per contest, so he's definitely worth a look in deeper leagues if he's still available.