Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Tickles twine in loss
Gustafsson scored his 13th goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Sunday.
Gustafsson didn't waste much time after seeing a four-game point streak end Saturday, recording his 48th point of the season in his 63rd game. Gustafsson also had three hits and three blocked shots in the appearance. The one knock on his play this year is his minus-14 rating, but the defenseman has had a breakout year.
