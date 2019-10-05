Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Two assists in loss
Gustafsson assisted on a pair of goals and had two shots in Chicago's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia on Friday.
The 27-year-old defenseman assisted on Alex DeBrincat's power-play goal in the second period and later set up a Patrick Kane in the third period. Gustafsson was one of the NHL's breakout players in 2018-19, amassing 17 goals and 60 points in 79 games after having combined for just five goals and 30 points in 76 games over his first two NHL seasons.
