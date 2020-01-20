Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Two points in Sunday's win
Gustafsson scored a goal, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
The Swedish blueliner had a hand in both of the Blackhawks' first-period tallies. Gustafsson has produced back-to-back multi-point outings. He's at 22 points, 83 shots on goal, 68 hits and 42 blocks through 49 games.
