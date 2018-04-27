Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Will represent Team Sweden at World Championship
Gustafsson will play for Team Sweden at the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championship, TSN reports.
Gustafsson showed some potential in limited action with the Blackhawks this season, notching five goals and 16 points while averaging 18:33 of ice time in 35 contests. The 26-year-old blueliner still has two years remaining on his contract with Chicago, but he won't be guaranteed a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster next season, so he'll have to earn one in training camp.
