Blackhawks' Ethan Del Mastro: Dealing with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Mastro (undisclosed) wasn't an option for Saturday's game against St. Louis due to an injury, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.
Del Mastro has no points, 14 shots, 18 PIM, 18 hits and 20 blocks in 17 NHL outings in 2025-26. He's averaged just 14:01 of ice time when he's in the lineup. It's unclear if he will be available to return before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
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