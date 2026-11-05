Del Mastro recorded two assists, one shorthanded, in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

The 23-year-old blueliner produced his first career multi-point night, having a hand in tallies by Roman Kantserov and Frank Nazar as Chicago tried to climb out of an early 3-0 hole. Del Mastro is getting some extra run with Bowen Byram (upper body) sidelined, suiting up for six of the last nine games and averaging 12:34 in ice time on the bottom pairing while delivering 14 hits and putting seven shots on net. Wednesday's points were his first of the season.