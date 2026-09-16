Del Mastro signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Del Mastro was a restricted free agent coming off his three-year, entry-level contract. He had an assist and 18 PIM in 19 appearances with Chicago as well as two goals, 18 points and 34 PIM across 45 outings with AHL Rockford during the 2025-26 regular season. Del Mastro will compete for a third-pairing spot during training camp, but he's more likely to start the season as Chicago's seventh defenseman or be sent to the minors.