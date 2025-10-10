default-cbs-image
Del Mastro was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Friday.

The 22-year-old defenseman played Opening Night in Florida, accumulating six hits and two blocked shots in 17:35 of action. He was a healthy scratch in Boston on Thursday as Alex Vlasic (lower body) returned to the lineup. Del Mastro played 24 regular-season games at the NHL level last season, scoring twice while adding four assists.

