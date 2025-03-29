Del Mastro logged an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Del Mastro has played in all but one game in March, but he's been limited to three points over 13 appearances. The 22-year-old defenseman has mostly served in a bottom-four role. There will be some growing pains on a young blue line -- only one defenseman the Blackhawks dressed Friday was over the age of 24. For the season, Del Mastro is at five points, 18 shots on net, 35 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 22 appearances at the NHL level.