Del Mastro was called up from AHL Rockford on Monday.

Del Mastro has appeared in one NHL game this season in which he logged 17:35 of ice time while recording six hits, two blocks and one shot. Even with his promotion from the minors, Del Mastro is far from a lock to suit up versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday and is more likely to serve as an emergency depth option for the club's three-game road trip.