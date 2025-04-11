Del Mastro was loaned to AHL Rockford on Friday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Del Mastro will get in added experience as the IceHogs are playoff-bound in the AHL. Del Mastro had two goals, four assists, 40 hits and 21 blocked shots over 24 appearances with Chicago in 2024-25. The 22-year-old spent 42 games with AHL Rockford , accumulating eight assists before his recall.